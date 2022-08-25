Ohio’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named Fall Fun Days in Grove City as the best of the best in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

What better place to celebrate harvest than on a farm? Circle S Farms Fall Fun Days typically run the entire month of October. Enjoy apple cider, yummy baked treats and a fresh-picked pumpkin from the gigantic patch.

According to the Circle S Farms website, the price of admission overs a hayride, pumpkin, donut and apple juice, fun barn, petting zoo, corn and sunflower maze and a bale cave. What more could you ask for? For more information, check out Circle S Farms' website.