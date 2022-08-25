Sam Smith Confirms New Collab With Kim Petras Is On The Way

Before Smith's confirmation this week, an insider previously revealed to The Sun that Smith and Petras had been working on an "upbeat and fun" new track that they also described as racy. "Sam and Kim have been friends for a while and are big supporters of each other’s music. Working together just made sense. As soon as they hit the studio the song just came alive. It’s upbeat and fun."

Smith and Petras have given fans a peek at their creative chemistry with videos of them dancing in the studio together. The two artists even made their own TikTok dance to the upcoming song which also shared the lyrics to the chorus. So far, there's no official release date but Smith did share a pre-save link which hopefully means we'll have the new track in the next few weeks.