Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School

The first day of school is typically when you get to know your classmates and who your teachers are and prepare for the school year ahead. For one group of young students in Tennessee, they go a bit more than they bargained for on their first day at school when they helped save their teacher's life.

Four friends — Immanuel Barr, Ellen Grayson, Spencer King and Drew Osteen — were starting their senior year at Centennial High School in Franklin when they saw their teacher having a seizure, News Channel 5 reports. They didn't hesitate to jump into action, with Barr catching their instructor as they fell backward and Grayson immediately running find help.

"I noticed as I was about to grab a marker and start writing stuff," said Barr. "I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward. No thoughts just pure reaction I caught our instructor."

The group, along with the teacher who came to their aid, were honored at the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday (August 23). According to the news outlet, the group credited their quick actions with the training they learned in the JROTC program.