These Are The Best Employers In Arizona

Forbes just released its fourth annual "America's Best Employers By State" list — and Arizona is representing well. Here's how they did it:

"The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations."

In Arizona, the No. 1 employer is the Mayo Clinic. Headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota, the company has over 73,000 employees. The Mayo Clinic is followed by Southwest Airlines and Grand Canyon University.

Here's a look at the top 10 employers in the state of Arizona:

Mayo Clinic Southwest Airlines Grand Canyon University PayPal Pima Community College United Services Automobile Association (USAA) HonorHealth Costco Wholesale WL Gore & Associates McKesson

