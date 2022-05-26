This Arizona City Ranked Among Top 5 Best Cities For Summer Jobs

It's time to start applying for those summer jobs! Several places in the Valley are hiring, especially in the midst of nation-wide worker shortages.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst cities for summer jobs. The website states, "With summer-job seekers in mind, WalletHub compared the relative strength of more than 180 markets in the U.S. across 22 key indicators of employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness."

According to WalletHub, one Arizona city is among the top five best cities for summer jobs. Scottsdale came in at number four on the list. The city was third overall for the youth job market.

Here are the top 10 best cities for summer jobs:

Orlando, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Columbia, MD Scottsdale, AZ Juneau, AK Warwick, RI Rapid City, SD Portland, ME Huntington Beach, CA Garden Grove, CA

