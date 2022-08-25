This Is Arizona's Best Fall Festival

Fall is right around the corner and it's time to get back to all things pumpkin! There are tons of fall-related events right here in the state that you definitely have to try before the season is over.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best harvest festivals in each state. The website says, "Celebrate all things pumpkins and apples at these food-fueled harvest festivals. Hello, fall!"

According to the list, the best harvest festival in Arizona is The Arizona Harvest Fest & Open Air Market in Chandler The festival includes a pie-eating contest, vendors, and a cakewalk. The website explains:

"Each year, this Phoenix ‘burb hosts a bustling farmers market at its fall fest, but you’ll also find a pie-eating contest (Inspired to bake a pie? Here are 50 pie recipes.), vendors selling products for home cooks, and a cakewalk, too."

Taste of Home has a full list of the best harvest festivals in each state.