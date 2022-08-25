This Is Missouri's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap foods in Missouri are barbecue and toasted ravioli. Cheapism recommended trying these staple cheap foods at "Arthur Bryant's Barbecue in Kansas City, Charlie Gitto's in St. Louis."

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Barbecue reigns supreme in Kansas City, where the beef, pork, and chicken are rubbed with spices and slowly smoked, and the sauce is thick, tomato-based, and made for mopping. Gates' Bar-B-Q is another local fave on the same best-of lists as Arthur Bryant's. On the other side of the state, St. Louis is famous for its "toasted" (deep-fried), meat-filled ravioli, served with a side of tomato sauce. Try the dish from Charlie Gitto's on the Hill, in the city's Italian neighborhood."