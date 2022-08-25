This Is Texas' Best Fall Festival

Fall is right around the corner and it's time to get back to all things pumpkin! There are tons of fall-related events right here in the state that you definitely have to try before the season is over.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best harvest festivals in each state. The website says, "Celebrate all things pumpkins and apples at these food-fueled harvest festivals. Hello, fall!"

According to the list, the best harvest festival in Texas is the Texas Rice Festival in Winnie. The festival takes place the first weekend of October every year and celebrates rice harvest. The website explains:

"Texas’ claim to fame as a rice capital is proudly defended at the Texas Rice Festival, featuring a rice-cooking contest and other events celebrating the rice harvest. Ease into fall with these amazing ways to love whole grains."

Taste of Home has a full list of the best harvest festivals in each state.