This Is The Most Beautiful River In Texas

Texas definitely offers some stunning sights. From gorgeous mountains and watering holes to breathtaking beaches, there's definitely some picturesque spots in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of the most beautiful rivers in each state. The website says, "While beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder, we've rounded up some of the most picturesque rivers, according to local experts as well as state and federal scenic-river designations."

According to the list, the most beautiful river in Texas is the Rio Grande. The website explains:

"U.S.-Mexico border drama aside, the 1,900-mile Rio Grande remains one of Texas' most scenic rivers, especially where it winds through Big Bend National Park and its surrounds. The area includes five major canyons up to 1,500 feet deep, and there are plenty of outfitters that lead paddlers on tours of the loveliest spots. The area also offers some of the nation's best bird watching."

A full list of the most beautiful rivers in each state can be found on Cheapism's website.