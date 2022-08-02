This Texas Attraction Is Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights
By Ginny Reese
August 2, 2022
Texas is full of breathtaking sights. One man-made landmark in San Antonio was recently named one of the most beautiful sights to see.
A study from Kuoni rated the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world. The website states, "We analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often."
The San Antonio River Walk placed at number 16 on the list.
According to Kuoni, here are the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world:
- Central Park- New York City, USA
- Trevi Fountain- Rome, Italy
- Fountains of Bellagio- Las Vegas, USA
- Basilica de la Sagrada Familia- Barcelona, Spain
- Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris- Paris, France
- Charles Bridge- Prague, Czech
- Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden- Cape Town, South Africa
- Sheikh Zayed Grad Mosque Center- Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Stanley Park- Vancouver, Canada
- Chihuly Garden and Glass- Seattle, USA
- The Dubai Fountain- Dubai, UAE
- Schönbrunn Palace- Vienna, Austria
- Parque del Retiro- Madrid, Spain
- Christchurch Botanic Gardens- Christchurch, New Zealand
- Golden Gate Bridge- San Francisco, USA
- San Antonio River Walk- San Antonio, USA
- Duomo di Milano- Milan, Italy
- Plaza de Espana- Seville, Spain
- Sydney Harbour- Sydney, Australia
- Grand Place- Brussels, Belgium
Click here to check out the full study.