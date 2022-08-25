Tyreek Hill Says He Wants To Fight This NFL Player; Calls Him A 'Bully'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he wants "some of" Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey if he given the chance to fight any NFL player.

During an interview with celebrity boxer Jake Paul on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast this week, Hill was asked who he'd call out in a fight and said, "I really want some of Jalen Ramsey though, for real."

Hill added he doesn't have actual beef with Ramsey, but added, "I just wanna go at the bully."

Hill, who spent his whole career with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal to join the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, has faced Ramsey on three occasions during their respective NFL careers, all of which came during Ramsey's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with their last matchup taking place during the Chiefs' 40-26 win in 2019.