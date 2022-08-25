Tyreek Hill Says He Wants To Fight This NFL Player; Calls Him A 'Bully'
By Jason Hall
August 25, 2022
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he wants "some of" Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey if he given the chance to fight any NFL player.
During an interview with celebrity boxer Jake Paul on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast this week, Hill was asked who he'd call out in a fight and said, "I really want some of Jalen Ramsey though, for real."
Hill added he doesn't have actual beef with Ramsey, but added, "I just wanna go at the bully."
Hill, who spent his whole career with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal to join the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, has faced Ramsey on three occasions during their respective NFL careers, all of which came during Ramsey's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with their last matchup taking place during the Chiefs' 40-26 win in 2019.
Ramsey did, however, get the best of Hill, limiting the All-Pro wide receiver to just two receptions for 16 yards on five total targets for the game.
Ramsey and Hill aren't scheduled to matchup during the 2022 NFL season, but the Rams will host the Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in 2023 at a date to be determined next offseason.
Ramsey, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, is coming off his first Super Bowl victory following the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Hill, also three-time first-team All-Pro selection, signed a four-year extension worth $120 million, which includes $72.2 million, upon being traded to the Dolphins in March.