Video Shows Aaron Donald Swinging Helmets At Bengals Players

Video captured at the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals' joint practice Thursday (August 25) shows Rams star Aaron Donald swinging two helmets at Bengals players during a massive brawl between the two teams.

The video, which was initially deleted by another user and shared as a screen recording by @CincyHub, appears to show Donald wielding and swinging multiple Bengals' players' helmet before being brought down to the ground.

"It got a little scuffley, and so we just called it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said via NFL.com. "We were in the last period. We got two really good days of work in. Was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it off. We got two good days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday."