Video Shows Aaron Donald Swinging Helmets At Bengals Players
August 25, 2022
Video captured at the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals' joint practice Thursday (August 25) shows Rams star Aaron Donald swinging two helmets at Bengals players during a massive brawl between the two teams.
The video, which was initially deleted by another user and shared as a screen recording by @CincyHub, appears to show Donald wielding and swinging multiple Bengals' players' helmet before being brought down to the ground.
"It got a little scuffley, and so we just called it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said via NFL.com. "We were in the last period. We got two really good days of work in. Was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it off. We got two good days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday."
Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he wasn't sure what caused the fight to escalate among the two teams.
"I think in some instances teams defending each other," McVay said via the Los Angeles Times. "Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt and we'll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers."
Both teams are considered responsible for overseeing players' conduct during practices and, therefore, the NFL is unlikely to hand down disciplinary action, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
"Clubs -- not the NFL -- are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices," Pelissero tweeted. "So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today's brouhaha is unlikely."
Donald is coming off his first Super Bowl victory after the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI.
The Pittsburgh native is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020), a seven-time first-team All-Pro (2015-21), an eight time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15) and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.