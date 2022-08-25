Wisconsin’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named the Fall Heritage Festival in Mount Horeb as the best of the best in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

This small town just west of Madison celebrates its Norwegian heritage at its annual Fall Heritage Festival. Arts and crafts vendors set up along Mount Horeb’s Trollway, aka Main Street, which is lined with life-size troll carvings. A full Norwegian-style breakfast is another highlight.

For more information about the festival, head over to the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce's website for a full list of scheduled events.