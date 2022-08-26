$1.34 Billion Mega Millions Winning Ticket Still Unclaimed

By Jason Hall

August 26, 2022

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars
The recent $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has remained unclaimed for nearly a month, according to ABC Chicago.

On July 29, a player in Illinois matched all six numbers and the golf ball to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but still hasn't come forward to claim their winnings.

The winner, who purchased the ticket at a gas station in Des Plaines, will have a full calendar year from the initial drawing to claim their jackpot prize.

"For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions."

The Mega Millions results from the Friday, July 29, 2022 drawing are listed below:

NUMBERS: 67-45-57-36-13

GOLD BALL: 14

MEGAPLIER: 2x

The July 29 jackpot marked the third time the game has exceeded the $1 billion plateau and offer the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.

Mega Millions had previously offered a jackpot exceeding $1 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.﻿

In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

Powerball's jackpot had also risen to $731.1 million in January 2021, which was then the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history, having hit two days prior to the Mega Millions $1.05 billion jackpot.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game

