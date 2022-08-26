Drake Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting New Hair Style
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2022
Drake really knows how to get the people going, but this time its not his music that's got fans buzzing about him this week. It's his new hair style.
On Thursday night, August 25, Drake uploaded a photo dump of his good time with Lil Yachty in celebration of his birthday. Within the photos, the Canadian rapper includes two photos of him with his cornrows undone and his hair pulled back in a man bun. In a separate post, Drake debuts a new slicked-back, wavy hairdo that fans have hilariously compared to the late Barry White.
"Give this guy a name…" Drake wrote in the caption.
"Slick back Papi," Gillie Da Kid replied.
"Lionel Hella Richie," The Game suggested.
Trolls on social media have been cracking jokes for the past 24 hours. Some already photoshopped him into hilarious images while others have compared him to Billy Dee Williams and "Mr. Goldenfold" from the adult animated comedy Rick & Morty. Drake's hair styles are never safe from the Internet. Prior to the wavy cut, Drake's braids were the center of attention during basketball games and other performances. Before the braids, Drizzy had timelines going crazy over his heart-shaped cut while promoting his Certified Lover Boy album in 2021.
The new 'do comes shortly after he appeared on DJ Khaled's new album GOD DID twice. He opens up the album with his brief intro "Secrets" and floats on the lead single "Staying Alive" featuring Lil Baby. Scroll to see more jokes about Drake's new hair below.
So Drake has entered the Billy Dee Williams Colt 45 chapter of his career I see pic.twitter.com/ba2Vasjq0s— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) August 26, 2022
Drake looking like Mr. Goldenfold pic.twitter.com/LWToJ6esvI— vanesa lara (@laravanesa21) August 26, 2022
drake in his lunch lady era pic.twitter.com/fgaXiimAwx— Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) August 26, 2022
Why don’t you wear your natural hair?— ROYALE (@royalepains) August 26, 2022
My natural hair: pic.twitter.com/8mWcvNZc0k
Some of y'all may have seen @Drake's new hair, but for those that haven't...he's challenge big pimping energy.— Defender Network (@defendernetwork) August 26, 2022
Who wore this style best--Barry White or Drake? pic.twitter.com/NIVhhpEnQn
@Drake this what you was going for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0kJXju90oN— appalling_content🖕🏽 (@The_cool_nerd) August 26, 2022