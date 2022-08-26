Drake Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting New Hair Style

"Slick back Papi," Gillie Da Kid replied.



"Lionel Hella Richie," The Game suggested.



Trolls on social media have been cracking jokes for the past 24 hours. Some already photoshopped him into hilarious images while others have compared him to Billy Dee Williams and "Mr. Goldenfold" from the adult animated comedy Rick & Morty. Drake's hair styles are never safe from the Internet. Prior to the wavy cut, Drake's braids were the center of attention during basketball games and other performances. Before the braids, Drizzy had timelines going crazy over his heart-shaped cut while promoting his Certified Lover Boy album in 2021.



The new 'do comes shortly after he appeared on DJ Khaled's new album GOD DID twice. He opens up the album with his brief intro "Secrets" and floats on the lead single "Staying Alive" featuring Lil Baby. Scroll to see more jokes about Drake's new hair below.