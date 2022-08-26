EPA To Designate Two 'Forever Chemicals' As Hazardous

The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances under the Superfund law. However, the designation does not ban the chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other serious health problems.

Instead, it requires companies to report the release of the chemicals, which break down slowly over time and can remain in the human body. They have been found in water and soil samples all over the world.

The EPA will then use those reports to determine who should pay for the cost of cleaning up the chemicals.

"There are hundreds of sites across the country where one or both of those have been detected," Erik Olson, a senior strategic director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told the Washington Post. "What it means in the real world is that once they are listed, the EPA and the states have a lot more muscle to force cleanup."

PFAS have been voluntarily phased out by manufacturers in recent years as a growing number of studies detailed their long-term impact on people and the environment. The chemicals have been used in a wide variety of products, including nonstick pans, fast food containers, microwave popcorn bags, personal care products, the protective gear firefighters use, and water and stain-resistant clothing.