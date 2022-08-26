Hear Selena Gomez Hop On A Remix Of REMA's Hit 'Calm Down'

"Yeah I know I look shy/ But for you I get down/ And my hips make you cry/ When I'm moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night," she sings before going into her own version of the song's chorus. "Baby show me you can calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now/ Got you so high that you can't come down/ Do you ask, you know you're allowed." Then Selena joins REMA on the catchy post-chorus, "When it's you I can't say no/ Baby give me love."

News of the collaboration came earlier this month when Selena posted a photo with REMA to her Instagram Story. A week later, she shared a short video showing the two artists meeting for the first time at one of REMA's shows. In the background, a snippet of Selena's verse could be heard playing.

This marks Selena's first collaboration since her guest appearance on Coldplay's 2021 single "Let Somebody Go." Earlier this year, she announced that she was back in the studio working on a new album. When it's released, it will be her first full-length album since her 2020 album Rare.