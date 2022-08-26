Frank Iero has been teasing a new project for months now, and it's more epic than we could've ever imagined. The My Chemical Romance guitarist has teamed up with Circa Survive's Anthony Green, Thursday ’s Tim Payne, Coheed And Cambria ’s Travis Stever and Thursday / Yellowcard ’s Tucker Rule to form the emo supergroup of our dreams: L.S. Dunes.

The band sounds like an intersect between all the musicians' main acts, with Green delivering his angelic vocals and angsty screams. L.S. Dunes dropped their debut single "Permanent Rebellion."

“We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together, in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again," Iero said of the first track. "'Permanent Rebellion' is about taking back what is rightfully yours.”

The band also announced their first album. Past Lives is slated for a November 11 release. Listen to "Permanent Rebellion" above.

L.S. Dunes are hitting the road for a couple festivals and short tour this fall. Check out a full list of dates below.

L.S. Dunes Tour Dates

9/16 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

10/8 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

11/12 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amphitheater

11/13 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

11/14 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

11/18 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

11/22 Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground

11/25 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

11/26 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

11/27 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

11/29 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/30 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar