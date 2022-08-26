Members Of My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive & More Team Up For Supergroup
By Katrina Nattress
August 26, 2022
Frank Iero has been teasing a new project for months now, and it's more epic than we could've ever imagined. The My Chemical Romance guitarist has teamed up with Circa Survive's Anthony Green, Thursday’s Tim Payne, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever and Thursday / Yellowcard’s Tucker Rule to form the emo supergroup of our dreams: L.S. Dunes.
The band sounds like an intersect between all the musicians' main acts, with Green delivering his angelic vocals and angsty screams. L.S. Dunes dropped their debut single "Permanent Rebellion."
“We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together, in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again," Iero said of the first track. "'Permanent Rebellion' is about taking back what is rightfully yours.”
The band also announced their first album. Past Lives is slated for a November 11 release. Listen to "Permanent Rebellion" above.
L.S. Dunes are hitting the road for a couple festivals and short tour this fall. Check out a full list of dates below.
L.S. Dunes Tour Dates
9/16 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
10/8 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
11/12 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amphitheater
11/13 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
11/14 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
11/18 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital
11/22 Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground
11/25 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
11/26 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
11/27 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
11/29 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/30 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar