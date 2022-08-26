Terrifying Video Shows Plane's Window Cracking Mid-Flight

A frightening video shared online shows the exact moment in which a plane window began cracking mid-flight.

TikTok user Tristan shared a "throwback" video from a Poland Airlines flight from Warsaw to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York that took place on August 20.

The video shows three passengers quickly exit their seats in panic as the window suddenly begins to crack as the plane descends.

A woman is heard screaming for the flight crew and a safety message is played telling the passengers to remain calm.

The Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8 was reported to have experienced a cracked window after the "electrophotochromatic layer used to darken the window of the passenger window was damaged, the tightness of the window however was not impaired," according to the Aviation Herald on Monday (August 22), which confirmed the plane made a safe landing at JFK Airport and remained on the ground for around five hours before being dispatched for its return flight to Poland, where the window was replaced in Warsaw.