Texas Man Captures Very Rare Albino Raccoon

A Texas man captured a creature that carries a "one in 750,000 chance" of seeing it!

David Herndon, a pastor from Lindale, stepped in to help a church member who had a raccoon problem on her property, according to CBS 19. Herndon, a hunter, was able to successfully trap a raccoon. But it didn't look like your average creature.

"Then my wife said, 'One of them was white.' And I said, 'Excuse me?'" Herndon said. It was a very rare albino raccoon!

Herndon was able to catch the raccoon thanks to his wife's fresh-baked zucchini bread. "I managed to get her to give me a piece of that zucchini bread and behold, that raccoon jumped right in that little cage," he said.

The albino raccoon was given to a nearby animal sanctuary.