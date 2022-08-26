This Is Colorado's Signature Cheap Food

By Zuri Anderson

August 26, 2022

Homemade Sweet Donuts with Pink Frosting
Photo: Getty Images

When you're on a tight budget and you can't splurge on a huge meal, there are several places where you can grab a cheap but delicious meal. Fast food restaurants are the first thing that comes to mind, but some local spots will give you some bang for your buck. Whether it's street food vendors or a restaurant offering a great lunch special, there are plenty of options.

Cheapism got curious about every state's cuisine, particularly its "signature cheap food." For Colorado, however, they mentioned two foods: donuts and Rocky Mountain oysters!

It's hard to say no to a sweet, fried treat like donuts. In fact, a Colorado donut shop was named one of the best in the country. As for Rocky Mountain oysters, it's a name that will throw off anyone who isn't from the state. They're not real oysters -- they're actually fried bull testicles, and according to locals, they're very good.

Writers also offered recommendations on where to grab some quality coffee:

"Whether you're along the Front Range or high in the Rockies, Rocky Mountain oysters (that would be, um, bull testicles) are a local 'delicacy' worth a try. You can find them all over Denver, including Coors Field. Rather indulge in something sweet? The doughnuts served at the Pikes Peak Summit House lay claim to fame as the only ones made more than 14,000 feet above sea level.

Check out the full list of affordable, regional bites.

