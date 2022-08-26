This Is Washington's Signature Cheap Food

By Zuri Anderson

August 26, 2022

Someone hands holding a mug of black coffee before drinking.
Photo: Getty Images

When you're on a tight budget and you can't splurge on a huge meal, there are several places where you can grab a cheap but delicious meal. Fast food restaurants are the first thing that comes to mind, but some local spots will give you some bang for your buck. Whether it's street food vendors or a restaurant offering a great lunch special, there are plenty of options.

Cheapism got curious about every state's cuisine, particularly its "signature cheap food." According to the website, Washington's most iconic cheap food is coffee!

This is fitting since Starbucks got started in Seattle, which is considered one of the world's top coffee destinations. If you're not finding a Starbucks, you'll definitely catch lots of independent coffee shops, cafes and roasters in Seattle. Don't forget to grab a bite to eat with that cup of Joe!

Writers also offered recommendations on where to grab some quality coffee:

"The Pacific Northwest can be gray and gloomy for long stretches of time. No wonder Washingtonians suck down so much coffee. In Seattle, skip Starbucks and try a local cafe instead. In Spokane, hit up Indaba Coffee Roasters, and in Olympia, look to Dancing Goats."

Check out the full list of affordable, regional bites.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.