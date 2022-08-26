This Is Washington's Signature Cheap Food

When you're on a tight budget and you can't splurge on a huge meal, there are several places where you can grab a cheap but delicious meal. Fast food restaurants are the first thing that comes to mind, but some local spots will give you some bang for your buck. Whether it's street food vendors or a restaurant offering a great lunch special, there are plenty of options.

Cheapism got curious about every state's cuisine, particularly its "signature cheap food." According to the website, Washington's most iconic cheap food is coffee!

This is fitting since Starbucks got started in Seattle, which is considered one of the world's top coffee destinations. If you're not finding a Starbucks, you'll definitely catch lots of independent coffee shops, cafes and roasters in Seattle. Don't forget to grab a bite to eat with that cup of Joe!

Writers also offered recommendations on where to grab some quality coffee:

"The Pacific Northwest can be gray and gloomy for long stretches of time. No wonder Washingtonians suck down so much coffee. In Seattle, skip Starbucks and try a local cafe instead. In Spokane, hit up Indaba Coffee Roasters, and in Olympia, look to Dancing Goats."

