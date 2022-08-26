This Restaurant Serves The Best Chili In California

As the weather begins to shift, so does the desire for warm food and drink. Consumers start switching from cold brew coffee to pumpkin lattes and warm apple cider in excitement for the impending season. But what are the popular seasonal foods that people look forward to the most?

Fall is just around the corner and few things warm the heart and stomach quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Chili is typically a seasonal staple, but many restaurants serve it year round. The popular dish is served differently depending on the restaurant that makes it, and the region that the restaurant is located in. Southern restaurants popularly serve classic beef chili with a side of cornbread, while other regions serve the dish with cheese, sour cream, and corn with a side of crackers. A few places might even have a vegan and vegetarian option available.

According to Lovefood, the best place to order a bowl of chili in all of California is at Chili John's in Burbank. Lovefood recommended ordering the original beef chili bowl.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bowl of chili in the entire state:

"Opened in 1946, this down-home restaurant is Burbank's oldest and its tried-and-tested chili bowls are the signature dish. You can get versions with turkey, chicken or lentils, but the Original Beef is the fail-safe option. It's made to a decades-old recipe with a blend of secret spices (you can choose the heat) and served over rice or spaghetti, with or without beans."