As the weather begins to shift, so does the desire for warm food and drink. Consumers start switching from cold brew coffee to pumpkin lattes and warm apple cider in excitement for the impending season. But what are the popular seasonal foods that people look forward to the most?

Fall is just around the corner and few things warm the heart and stomach quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Chili is typically a seasonal staple, but many restaurants serve it year round. The popular dish is served differently depending on the restaurant that makes it, and the region that the restaurant is located in. Southern restaurants popularly serve classic beef chili with a side of cornbread, while other regions serve the dish with cheese, sour cream, and corn with a side of crackers. A few places might even have a vegan and vegetarian option available.

According to Lovefood, the best place to order a bowl of chili in all of Georgia is Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta. Lovefood recommended ordering the brisket chili.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bowl of chili in the entire state:

"You can't go wrong with most things on the meat-heavy menu at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta – but the chili is a must-eat. It's made with wonderfully tender smoked brisket (with only the best certified Angus beef) and it's topped with red onions and cheese. Gobble it up with jalapeño cornbread and crackers."