Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a plate of delicious french toast. If offered in a large quantity, french toast can serve as an entire meal. Sometimes restaurants will serve this staple item as a side with coffee, eggs, bacon, hash browns, sausages and more! Those looking to order french toast can typically customize what goes on top of it. Some customers prefer to top their french toast with fruit and powdered sugar while others use maple syrup. This dish is can be served as french toast sticks or whole pieces of toast. You might be able to find this item on the menu at a restaurant, or pre-made and steaming to perfection among a buffet of other popular breakfast options.

According to Eat This Not That, the best place to order french toast in all of California is at Tower Cafe in Sacramento. Eat This Not That recommended ordering their famous french toast with a side of whipped maple butter.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order french toast in the entire state:

"Tower Cafe's French toast dish is called the Famous French Toast for a reason. Not only does it come from the restaurant that's been named the best brunch spot in the city several times, but the dish merits every award. The French bread is dipped in the restaurant's secret custard mixture and served with whipped maple butter."