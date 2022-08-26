Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale Recalls 'Disgusting' Job She Had Before The Band

Wet Leg is one of the buzziest indie bands in the world right now, so it's hard to imagine that singer/guitarist Rhian Teasdale once worked at an amusement park, wearing a "disgusting" costume.

The band recently chatted with iconic Canadian music journalist Nardwuar, who asked Teasdale about her time at the Robin Hill amusement park at the duo's home base of the Isle of Wight.

“You have to put the legs on and then you get inside," she said of the "big bird costumes" she had to wear on the job. "You have to wipe down the inside first, ’cause it gets quite warm and sweaty in there.”



“It was so disgusting – so disgusting!” she added.

Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album in April and supported Harry Styles on tour. The pop star is a fan of the duo and covered their song "Wet Dream" during a recent trip to the BBC 1 Live Lounge.

They're currently on tour in North America, which includes club shows and festival appearances, and plan to spend the rest of the year and into 2023 touring the world. They also recently revealed they've already finished their sophomore album, but unfortunately fans won't be hearing it any time soon.