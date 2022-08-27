Halsey isn't feeling "So Good."

The Leeds Festival headliner revealed they were dealing with a bout of "terrible food poisoning." In an Instagram Story shared moments after their performance on Friday (August 26), Halsey said," I have no idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL!"

The "Stay With Me" singer continues, saying the illness started Thursday and they "somehow made it on stage." Halsey thanked the helpful medical staff at the festival.

"I have played shows under some messed up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time," Halsey added. After thanking their fans for attending and "letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set," they confirmed their appearance at this weekend's Reading Festival. Halsey is scheduled to perform at the United Kingdom festival Sunday.

The singer also shared a video in the medical tent. "Well (Reading & Leeds Festival) didn't really start how I pictured it lmao! Thanks for being so awesome Leeds. gonna rest all day and show up in tip top shape for Reading tomorrow," the caption said.