Watch Halsey Get Into Stunning 'Old Hollywood Glam'

Halsey looks stunning in a newly shared video on Instagram. On Saturday, July 30th, the singer shared photos and a short video showing their transformation into an old Hollywood starlet using products from their makeup lines. "an old hollywood glam for literally no reason to give myself a little *boost,*" they wrote in the caption. The video starts off with Halsey bare-faced and then immediately switches to footage of them with short, orange hair, a bold red lip, and a pair of elegant earrings.

Earlier in the week, Halsey shared several photos of the "old Hollywood" look writing, "a Marilyn Mon-red moment?" Fans took to the comments to commend the singer on their makeup skills. "We aren't worthy," wrote one fan. "You're literally the prettiest EVER," wrote another. "and the rest of us are just supposed to live now? jeez.. ok."