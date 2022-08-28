2 Pilots Exchange Blows Mid-Flight In Cockpit: Report

Two pilots were suspended after an argument reportedly turned physical during an Air France flight from Geneva to Paris, La Tribune reports (h/t the Scottish Sun.)

The altercation reportedly started shortly after takeoff with a verbal argument escalating to one pilot slapping the other. The two then grabbed each other by the collar before one threw their briefcase at the other's face.

Flight attendants reportedly heard the altercation from the blazing row and went into the cockpit to separate the two pilots.

A cabin crew member reportedly sat behind the two pilots for the remainder of the flight in order to prohibit another physical altercation from taking place.

A spokesperson for Air France issued a statement in response to the incident, which they referred to as "totally inappropriate behavior," via La Tribune.

The "dispute" stemmed from an exchange of "inappropriate gestures" between the two pilots that took place during an Airbus A320 flight in June, according to the Air France spokesperson, who added that the "incident ended quickly without affecting either the conduct or the safety of the flight which continued normally."

Both pilots have been suspended amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to a report by France's civil aviation safety investigation authority.

A similar incident took place during an Iraqi Airways flight in which two pilots were suspended after a mid-fight over a food tray in 2018, the Scottish Sun reports.