Arcade Fire Singer Win Butler Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people. A new investigation from Pitchfork contains stories that accuse Butler of "inappropriate" actions from four people who were between the ages of 18 and 23 at the time of the alleged interactions between 2015 and 2020.

The singer has responded to these allegations in a lengthy statement shared with Pitchfork. Butler's wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne also released her own statement in response to the allegations writing, "I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.”

Butler admitted to having interactions and relationships with the four people, who chose to use pseudonyms, but insists that they were all consensual. "I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side," Butler started. "But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made."

"I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage. There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud. Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise."

You can find the stories from the four fans and Butler's full statement in response to them at Pitchfork.