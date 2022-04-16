Arcade Fire Thank Pearl Jam In Surprise Coachella Set: Watch

Arcade Fire played a surprise set at Coachella's Mojave Tent yesterday (April 15.)

Win Butler teased the performance the day before (April 14), tweeting “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry” alongside a photo of himself seemingly on the festival's grounds. The band played some tracks from their upcoming album WE, which is set to release on May 6, including “The Lightning I" and "The Lightning II." They briefly paused at the beginning of their performance to ensure a fan got medical attention.

Win Butler also took some time to thank Pearl Jam during the set, “That motherf-cker [Tollett] used to book Black Flag… There’s a band called Pearl Jam, and they’re like, ‘Black Flag is the f-cking raddest band ever, so that guy can book our shows.’ At one point, they were like, ‘F-ck Ticketmaster. We’re not playing any venues with Ticketmaster.’ The only place they could play in LA was at this sh-t… So that’s where the f-ck Coachella came from. So thank you to Pearl Jam, and thank you to Paul Tollett.”

See clips from the performance and the full setlist below: