Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake

It seems someone may have released an alligator into an Arizona lake. Glendale police received reports of a possible alligator in an artificial lake.

12 News reported that police are investigating calls about someone who was seen allegedly putting an alligator into Arrowhead Lake. The lake is just north of Loop 101 and is an artificial lake that provides fishing, boating, and waterfront properties.

There still has been no alligator spotted, nor have there been any reports of alligator-related injuries.

Police can't confirm that an actual alligator was released into the lake at this time, but they are taking steps to ensure residents' safety. The police department said that they are taking the calls very seriously and have already contacted several other resources to retrieve the alligator and take it to a sanctuary.

It is still unclear which resources have been contacted.