Chris Brown Reunites With Jordin Sparks For Special Performance Of 'No Air'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 29, 2022

Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown ended his summer tour by bringing out his old friend Jordin Sparks to perform a classic duet together.

On Sunday night, August 28, the Breezy singer surprised the crowd in Las Vegas by inviting the American Idol winner on stage to perform their duet "No Air" nearly 15 years after its release. Brown and Sparks belted out the track, which dropped in 2008 as the second single of her debut album, as if they dropped it yesterday. Fans around the world couldn't help but wallow in the nostalgic vibes their performance gave off. Sparks reflected on the experience not long after she got off stage.

"15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform No Air," Sparks wrote in her Instagram post. "Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart. 🤍"

Sparks has been an avid supporter of Brown since they first collaborated on "No Air." Despite all the issues and controversy he's endured over the years, the Cider & Henessey singer was one of the few singers who openly welcomed the possibility of working with him again.

"I know people are very critical, but I think he's really trying and he's getting there," the American Idol winner told CNN in 2011. "He's doing things that he says he's going to do. I think everyone deserves second chances. I'd love to work with him again."

Brown had a great run during his joint tour with Lil Baby. In addition to bringing all of his hits to life in major cities across the country, he also went viral for making meet-and-greets fun again for both the fans and the artist.

Watch more reactions to Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunion below.

