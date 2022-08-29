Chris Brown Reunites With Jordin Sparks For Special Performance Of 'No Air'

"15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform No Air," Sparks wrote in her Instagram post. "Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart. 🤍"



Sparks has been an avid supporter of Brown since they first collaborated on "No Air." Despite all the issues and controversy he's endured over the years, the Cider & Henessey singer was one of the few singers who openly welcomed the possibility of working with him again.



"I know people are very critical, but I think he's really trying and he's getting there," the American Idol winner told CNN in 2011. "He's doing things that he says he's going to do. I think everyone deserves second chances. I'd love to work with him again."



Brown had a great run during his joint tour with Lil Baby. In addition to bringing all of his hits to life in major cities across the country, he also went viral for making meet-and-greets fun again for both the fans and the artist.



Watch more reactions to Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunion below.

