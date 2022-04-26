Chris Brown, Lil Baby Announce Joint Summer Tour

Since the tour is less than two months away, both artists will most likely roll out their new projects before they hit the road. Brown's BREEZY album has been in the making for several years now but fans are more than ready for his 10th studio album to arrive. At the top of the year, he dropped the album's lead single "Iffy" and released his second single "WE (Warm Embrace)" on April 1.



Meanwhile, Lil Baby is preparing to drop his new project. Although he hasn't confirmed his album's title just yet, he's already released two new singles from the project, "Right On" and "In a Minute." Tickets for Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour go on sale via Live Nation on Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

