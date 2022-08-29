Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Shot During Possible Attempted Robbery

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr. was shot multiple times during what police described as a possible attempted robbery Sunday (August 28) night, a Washington, D.C. Police spokesperson confirmed via ESPN.

The Commanders confirmed Robinson "was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking" and was hospitalized for "non-life-threatening injuries" in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account Sunday evening.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also said he'd visited with Robinson Sunday night, who he said was "in good spirits."

"I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support," Rivera tweeted. "He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."