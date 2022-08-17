Najee Harris Says He 'Bumped Heads' With Nick Saban All 4 Years At Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris revealed that he bumped heads with Alabama coach Nick Saban throughout his decorated collegiate career.

During the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, which also featured an interview with Steelers teammate T.J. Watt, Harris told hosts and former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor that Saban didn't "understand the type of dude" he was when he arrived at Tuscaloosa and felt "belittled" the seven-time national champion coach's tactics.

“I’m not the type of dude to sit back and just, like, let somebody just talk to me, I guess, in a way and not expect me to say something,” Harris said (h/t AL.com). “I can take coaching, but there’s just a certain type of line when you cross it’s like, ‘I’m a man, you ain’t gonna fucking talk to me like that, bro.’ So I guess that, he wasn’t used to having somebody talk back to him in a way.

“So he said something to me, blah, blah, blah and I’m like, ‘Motherf***** who are you talking to like that?’ I was kind of looking, like, ‘Who the fuck you think you’re talking to like that?’ I was like, ‘Look at, Coach, coach me, man. You can coach me. But don’t ever think you’re more than a coach to me. Don’t try to, like, belittle me.’ I felt belittled.

“So we had a couple arguments, man. Another incident, like, I always got into fights there. So he’s like, ‘Goddamnit, 22, you’re always fighting. Like, it’s always you -- you can do it again. You’re leaving practice.’ So I’m like, fuck this deal. We just bumped heads a lot.”