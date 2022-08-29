DJ Khaled Shares Rare Video Of Kanye West & Dr. Dre In The Studio

"PRODUCED BY DR DRE MY IDOL🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 KANYE AND EMINEM 🤯🤯🤯🤯 This is a BIG blessing for me, but also a BIG blessing for the world 🌎 GOD DID!! THIS A GIFT 🎁 DRE DID!! YE DID! EMINEM DID!!" Khaled wrote in his caption.



Khaled recently explained that Ye played him the song during an unannounced visit at his home a year and a half ago, and came up with the idea to use it for the album shortly afterward. The original version of "Use This Gospel" appears on Ye's 2019 LP Jesus Is King, but Eminem's verse was recorded back in 2020. Back when he was active on Twitter, Ye took to his timeline to thank Em in a tweet, in which he confirms the song is his daughter North West's favorite.



"Thank you for rapping on the Dr Dre remix of my daughter’s favorite song of mine USE THIS GOSPEL," Ye tweeted at the time.



As of this report, there are no plans to release a music video for the record, but Khaled's got plenty other videos on the way. See the clip of Dr. Dre and Ye in the studio above.