The announcement comes just a day after he revealed his plans for another powerhouse collaboration with JAY-Z. On Monday, Khaled took to social media to confirm that Hov's vocals had finally arrived. The Roc Nation founder's go-to producer Young Guru and esteemed photographer Lenny S said they heard his bars. They agreed that it might be one of the best verses JAY-Z has ever made.



"I been in the studio with Jay his whole career," Lenny S wrote in his Instagram Story. "He probably just recited 1 of the best verses ever."