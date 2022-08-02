DJ Khaled Confirms Release Date For 'God Did' Album, Teases JAY-Z Collab
By Tony M. Centeno
August 2, 2022
DJ Khaled has been building up incredible momentum for his new album all year, and now he's finally ready to release it.
On Tuesday, August 2, DJ Khaled shared the cover art for his upcoming song with Drake and Lil Baby called "Staying Alive." The Miami-based artist announced the arrival of the first single off his new God Did album not long after revealing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of their music video. In his announcement, Khaled also confirms the release date for the lead single, and his 13th studio album.
The announcement comes just a day after he revealed his plans for another powerhouse collaboration with JAY-Z. On Monday, Khaled took to social media to confirm that Hov's vocals had finally arrived. The Roc Nation founder's go-to producer Young Guru and esteemed photographer Lenny S said they heard his bars. They agreed that it might be one of the best verses JAY-Z has ever made.
"I been in the studio with Jay his whole career," Lenny S wrote in his Instagram Story. "He probably just recited 1 of the best verses ever."
HOV is the greatest of all time. This can’t be debated anymore!!!— Young Guru (@Young_Guru) August 2, 2022
If you've been paying attention, then you know Khaled has teased other collaborations for his new album over the past eight months including Kanye West, Future, Chance The Rapper, Gunna, Rod Wave, Lil Durk and plenty more. Look out for the official music video for "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby dropping this Friday. God Did arrives on August 26.