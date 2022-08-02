DJ Khaled Confirms Release Date For 'God Did' Album, Teases JAY-Z Collab

By Tony M. Centeno

August 2, 2022

DJ Khaled
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled has been building up incredible momentum for his new album all year, and now he's finally ready to release it.

On Tuesday, August 2, DJ Khaled shared the cover art for his upcoming song with Drake and Lil Baby called "Staying Alive." The Miami-based artist announced the arrival of the first single off his new God Did album not long after revealing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of their music video. In his announcement, Khaled also confirms the release date for the lead single, and his 13th studio album.

The announcement comes just a day after he revealed his plans for another powerhouse collaboration with JAY-Z. On Monday, Khaled took to social media to confirm that Hov's vocals had finally arrived. The Roc Nation founder's go-to producer Young Guru and esteemed photographer Lenny S said they heard his bars. They agreed that it might be one of the best verses JAY-Z has ever made.

"I been in the studio with Jay his whole career," Lenny S wrote in his Instagram Story. "He probably just recited 1 of the best verses ever."

If you've been paying attention, then you know Khaled has teased other collaborations for his new album over the past eight months including Kanye West, Future, Chance The Rapper, Gunna, Rod Wave, Lil Durk and plenty more. Look out for the official music video for "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby dropping this Friday. God Did arrives on August 26.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.