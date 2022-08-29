A Florida woman is facing charges after a newly-released video caught her dancing during a field sobriety test, according to FOX 35.

On April 27, a Pinellas County deputy responded to a car crash along Gulf Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. In the footage obtained by reporters, 38-year-old Amy Harrington, of Madeira Beach, is seen arguing with a Pinellas County deputy over following directions during the test.

The deputy asked her to walk along the yellow line, Harrington agreed but called the instructions "ridiculous." When the woman eventually started the exercise, she's following orders until she starts hopping along the line and busting some moves, including what looked like a ballet dance.

As the deputy instructs Harrington about the next exercise, Harrington goes, "Oh my God! You sound like my f****** ballet coach," and starts dancing again.

The two go back and forth for a few minutes over directions before the 38-year-old begs the cops to let her go.

"I just want to go home, dude," Harrington says in the video. "It is safe for me to go home. Please, I’m begging you." She even tells officials at one point, "If you’re going to arrest me, just do it now."

After failing to follow directions and continuing to dance, the deputies arrested the woman for DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to testing.