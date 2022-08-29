Meghan Markle Opens Up About Prince Harry & Prince Charles' Relationship

Meghan Markle has opened up about how her exit from royal life with Prince Harry has put a strain on Harry's relationship with his father Prince Charles. During her profile in New York Magazine's The Cut published on Monday, August 29th, Markle revealed her husband feels like he "lost" his father after the couple decided to step away from royal life.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," she said. However, Page Six has since reported that Markle actually meant to say she did not want Harry to lose his dad. "I’m not aware that Harry has broken up with his father. Charles gave Harry and Meghan millions when they left the UK." The allegedly highly placed royal insider added, "Right now, the family are all at Balmoral, and I’m sure they are aghast at this interview.”