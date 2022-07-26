Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Not Invited To Queen's Summer Retreat

Despite reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to join Queen Elizabeth on her annual summer break in Balmoral, new reports revealed that an invitation was not extended to the couple. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not on the Balmoral summer guest list. A previous report from The Sun claimed that the staff at the Queen's Scottish estate had been told to expect all of the royals, including "Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.” Now, multiple sources have confirmed to Page Six that the family will not be attending the summer retreat.

The last time Harry saw his grandmother was in June for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During the visit, the couple reportedly introduced the Queen to her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time. Their daughter is actually named after the monarch. In June 2021, Harry and Meghan revealed that the name they chose was a nod to the Queen's childhood nickname used by close family members and her late husband Prince Philip. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” they wrote in a statement released after Lilibet’s birth. They also celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a lowkey party held at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Once summer ends, Prince Harry and Meghan will have a busy fall as Harry's highly-anticipated memoir is expected to be published and a Netflix docuseries about the couple is also rumored to be released around the same time as the newest season of The Crown.