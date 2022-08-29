Robbery & Kidnapping Of Nappy Roots Rapper Could've Been An 'Inside Job'

"He got on a hoodie, and he talking to somebody," Robinson said during the call. "Obviously, it’s an inside job. Somebody who used to work here, somebody who knows what’s going on ’cause he was talking to somebody on the phone when he was robbing me.”



According to Robinson's call, the robbers approached him and demanded money until he gave up his keys and gun. While the robbery was happening, Robinson said one of the men was on the phone talking to someone who may have been guiding him to the money inside the brewery. Once Scales came outside, the robber pointed the gun at him and forced him back inside to get the cash. The store didn't have much cash on the premises, but the robbers didn't give up.



The suspects forced Scales into his own car at gunpoint. Since they claimed to know Scales' address, they all proceeded to drive towards the rapper's home in an effort to get more cash. While in the car, Scales was tasered in the back of the head. Eventually, Scales managed to escape the vehicle but was shot in the left calf during his struggle with the robbers. He began to run as far as he could before he realized he wasn't being chased by his captors.



Scales told police that he'd dealt with a "disgruntled employee" less than a year before the incident, but couldn't recall his name. No arrested have been made yet but police are still looking for the suspects. Listen to the entire 911 call.