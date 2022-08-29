See Where Arizona Ranked Among The Hardest-Working States In America

America is a hard-working country. On average, Americans put in about 1,767 hours per year. That's about 435 more hours than German workers. However, some Americans won't work as hard even when they're given the chance.

So which states have the hardest workers?

WalletHub released a list of the hardest-working states in America. To determine the list, the website compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators, including annual volunteer rate, employment rates, and average workweek hours.

Arizona is one of the states who isn't working as hard as they could be. The state placed at number 33 on the list. Arizona ranked 33rd overall for direct work factors and 22nd overall for indirect work factors.

Here are the top 10 hardest-working states in America, according to WalletHub:

North Dakota Alaska Nebraska South Dakota Texas Virginia Oklahoma Kansas New Hampshire Wyoming

Here are the bottom 10 states on the list:

New Mexico Rhode Island New York Michigan West Virginia Connecticut Massachusetts New Jersey Ohio Oregon

Check out WalletHub's full list of America's hardest working states.