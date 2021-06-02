Here Are The Highest-Paying Jobs In Albuquerque That Don't Require A Degree

High school students are constantly told that they should attend college if they want to have a successful future. However, there are tons of jobs that do not require a college degree, and many of them pay really well, reported KRQE.

So what are the highest-paying jobs in that don't require a degree?

Stacker compiled a list of jobs that do not require higher education using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook. Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque that do not require a degree:

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sale workers

Average annual salary: $67,390

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#9. Tax Preparers

Average annual salary: $67,790

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#8. Lodging Managers

Average annual salary: $68,820

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Average annual salary: $69,590

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Average annual salary: $78,390

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Average annual salary: $85,170

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

$4. Transportation inspectors

Average annual salary: $85,390

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Average annual salary: $91,660

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Average annual salary: $92,370

requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#1. Commercial pilots

Average annual salary: $103,920

requires a Commercial Pilot certificate

