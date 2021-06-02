Feedback

Here Are The Highest-Paying Jobs In Albuquerque That Don't Require A Degree

By Ginny Reese

June 2, 2021

High school students are constantly told that they should attend college if they want to have a successful future. However, there are tons of jobs that do not require a college degree, and many of them pay really well, reported KRQE.

So what are the highest-paying jobs in that don't require a degree?

Stacker compiled a list of jobs that do not require higher education using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook. Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque that do not require a degree:

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sale workers

  • Average annual salary: $67,390
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#9. Tax Preparers

  • Average annual salary: $67,790
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#8. Lodging Managers

  • Average annual salary: $68,820
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

  • Average annual salary: $69,590
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

  • Average annual salary: $78,390
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

  • Average annual salary: $85,170
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

$4. Transportation inspectors

  • Average annual salary: $85,390
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

  • Average annual salary: $91,660
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

  • Average annual salary: $92,370
  • requires a high school diploma or equivalent

#1. Commercial pilots

