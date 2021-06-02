Here Are The Highest-Paying Jobs In Albuquerque That Don't Require A Degree
By Ginny Reese
June 2, 2021
High school students are constantly told that they should attend college if they want to have a successful future. However, there are tons of jobs that do not require a college degree, and many of them pay really well, reported KRQE.
So what are the highest-paying jobs in that don't require a degree?
Stacker compiled a list of jobs that do not require higher education using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook. Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque that do not require a degree:
#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sale workers
- Average annual salary: $67,390
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#9. Tax Preparers
- Average annual salary: $67,790
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#8. Lodging Managers
- Average annual salary: $68,820
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Average annual salary: $69,590
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Average annual salary: $78,390
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#5. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Average annual salary: $85,170
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
$4. Transportation inspectors
- Average annual salary: $85,390
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Average annual salary: $91,660
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Average annual salary: $92,370
- requires a high school diploma or equivalent
#1. Commercial pilots
- Average annual salary: $103,920
- requires a Commercial Pilot certificate
