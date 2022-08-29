Texas Is Among The Top 5 Hardest-Working States In America

By Ginny Reese

August 29, 2022

America is a hard-working country. On average, Americans put in about 1,767 hours per year. That's about 435 more hours than German workers. However, some Americans won't work as hard even when they're given the chance.

So which states have the hardest workers?

WalletHub released a list of the hardest-working states in America. To determine the list, the website compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators, including annual volunteer rate, employment rates, and average workweek hours.

Texas placed in the top five hardest working states, coming in at number five. The state ranked 5th overall for direct work factors and 33rd overall for indirect work factors.

Here are the top 10 hardest-working states in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Alaska
  3. Nebraska
  4. South Dakota
  5. Texas
  6. Virginia
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Kansas
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Wyoming

Here are the bottom 10 states on the list:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Rhode Island
  3. New York
  4. Michigan
  5. West Virginia
  6. Connecticut
  7. Massachusetts
  8. New Jersey
  9. Ohio
  10. Oregon

Check out WalletHub's full list of America's hardest working states.

