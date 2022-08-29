These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

August 29, 2022

Jumbo Chicken Wings- Variety
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken wings are perfect for most occasions, from quick lunches to Super Bowl parties.

Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in, the various sauces you can dip or coat your wings are a different matter. Some like to keep it classic with buffalo, barbecue, or lemon pepper. Others love to try experimental or exciting flavors. Depending on which eatery you head to, they're bound to have their own original sauce.

For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. The top pick for Washington is Fried Butter Garlic Wings from Hue Ky Mi Gia!

Here's why writers picked this Asian restaurant's delicious wings:

"Hue Ky Mi Gia would likely still be living a quiet existence as a Chinese-Vietnamese noodle house if not for the Seattle Seahawks introducing these 'crack wings' at CenturyLink Field a few years back. Crunchy and meaty with salty bits of scallion and chiles mixed in, these are the wings Hue Ki Mi Gia was never supposed to be known for. We're glad the secret is out."

If you're dying to try these wings, they have locations across the Seattle metro area. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out Cheapism's full list of amazing chicken wings.

