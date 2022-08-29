Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park

By Zuri Anderson

August 29, 2022

The cougar (Puma concolor) in the ZOO
Photo: Getty Images

A Washington man was enjoying his day at Olympic National Park when he came across a cougar, according to KIRO 7.

The day was August 20. Bart Brown, a Port Angeles resident, just started an hours-long hike after fishing at Lake Angeles. Shortly into this activity, he encounters a wild cougar on the trail.

“She’s sitting on the edge of the trail,” Brown told reporters. “And when I looked over, I stopped her dead in her tracks, like she slid over a little bit, you know?”

This was the fisherman's first time facing down a cougar in all his years visiting the lake. He remembers staring down the predator and gripping his flashlight before charging at it.

“It’s one of them life or death situations and I felt like I was going to die,” he said. “Like I was prepared to die. I’m going to fight this cougar and I know I’m not going to win, you know. But I’m going to try.”

He continued: “She gets down and she looks at me and I look at her, too, we’re in it, we’re in a death stare. I’m like, here we go. I muster the courage. I charged her again. We played chicken and I won. And she took off down the mountain."

Jason Knight, the co-founder of the Alderleaf Wilderness College, says Brown did everything right to make the cougar back off.

“They usually see us. We don’t see them," Knight explains. "But if there’s a time that you do see one, if it’s not running the other direction to get away from you, the appropriate response is to be aggressive towards it.”

Check out the full story on KIRO 7's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.