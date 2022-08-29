Eye-popping drone footage shows thousands of jellyfish swimming in the waters off a Florida beach last week.

Photographer Amber Fletcher told Miami Herald she just got done snapping photos of marine life with her friend and fellow professional, Shane Dye, at Pensacola Beach. Then, they were both notified of something extraordinary happening at Navarre Beach on August 23.

After the duo arrived, Fletcher deployed her drone from the parking lot while Dye hit the waters with a paddleboard and camera. Soon, the duo spotted a legion of sea nettle jellyfish swarming near the beach's pier.

“It was absolutely mind-blowing,” Fletcher, 34, recounted to reporters. “It doesn’t even look real.”