WATCH: Thousands Of 'Terrifying' Jellyfish Invade Florida Beach
By Zuri Anderson
August 29, 2022
Eye-popping drone footage shows thousands of jellyfish swimming in the waters off a Florida beach last week.
Photographer Amber Fletcher told Miami Herald she just got done snapping photos of marine life with her friend and fellow professional, Shane Dye, at Pensacola Beach. Then, they were both notified of something extraordinary happening at Navarre Beach on August 23.
After the duo arrived, Fletcher deployed her drone from the parking lot while Dye hit the waters with a paddleboard and camera. Soon, the duo spotted a legion of sea nettle jellyfish swarming near the beach's pier.
“It was absolutely mind-blowing,” Fletcher, 34, recounted to reporters. “It doesn’t even look real.”
The footage, paired with some haunting music, was also posted to Instagram. It features a close-up of the creatures before it zooms out to show hundreds if not thousands of them. Dye himself captured some stunning underwater photos of the sea nettle jellyfish, even though he could've died during the event.
"It was definitely terrifying," he told the newspaper. "I was excited to actually catch something that people do not normally get to see."
More Floridians caught some wild acts of Mother Nature on camera, as well. One person recorded a rare bull shark and alligator encounter earlier this year.