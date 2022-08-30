49ers Make Decision On Jimmy Garappolo's Future: Report

By Jason Hall

August 30, 2022

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly staying with the San Francisco 49ers after reaching an agreement on a reworked contract for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo and the 49ers are finalizing a contract worth $6.5 million fully guaranteed, which includes incentives that could increase the value to $16 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid backup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday (August 29).

Additionally, the reworked contract will lower Garoppolo's 2022 salary-cap number from $26.95 million to an estimated $8.5 million and include a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause, which will allow him to pursue free agency next offseason.

The reported agreement comes amid the team's attempts to trade the Garoppolo, 30, as part of its effort to move on to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, 22, however, Garoppolo's lengthy recovery from offseason shoulder surgery has slowed down the trade process.

In May, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would "most likely be traded," although also acknowledging that a move was "not a guarantee."

Garoppolo has spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing from his shoulder surgery in Southern California and was excused from the Niners' mandatory minicamp in June after missing the offseason conditioning program.

Garoppolo started in all 15 games he appeared in for the Niners last season, leading San Francisco to a 9-6 record during that span and two playoff victories, including an upset of the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

