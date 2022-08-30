Baker Mayfield To Reporter On Browns Matchup: 'I'm Going To F*** Them Up'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly told a sideline reporter that he was "going to f*** them up" when asked about his upcoming matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

NFL Network analystics expert Cynthia Frelund, who also works as a sideline reporter for the Buffalo Bills, said she had a postgame conversation with Mayfield following the Bills-Panthers preseason game at Bank of America Stadium last Friday (August 26) during an appearance on the Around the NFL podcast shared Monday (August 29) night.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, like, go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” Frelund said“... Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re like ready.’ He was like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.'"

Host Dan Hanzus then asked, "’I’m gonna f*** them up, is that what the quote was?’”

“I don’t say curse words on air. I do not want to get in trouble,” Frelund replied, but confirmed it was, indeed, a direct quote at the time.