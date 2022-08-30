Baker Mayfield To Reporter On Browns Matchup: 'I'm Going To F*** Them Up'
By Jason Hall
August 30, 2022
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly told a sideline reporter that he was "going to f*** them up" when asked about his upcoming matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.
NFL Network analystics expert Cynthia Frelund, who also works as a sideline reporter for the Buffalo Bills, said she had a postgame conversation with Mayfield following the Bills-Panthers preseason game at Bank of America Stadium last Friday (August 26) during an appearance on the Around the NFL podcast shared Monday (August 29) night.
“I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, like, go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” Frelund said“... Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re like ready.’ He was like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.'"
Host Dan Hanzus then asked, "’I’m gonna f*** them up, is that what the quote was?’”
“I don’t say curse words on air. I do not want to get in trouble,” Frelund replied, but confirmed it was, indeed, a direct quote at the time.
Baker Mayfield on playing the #Browns on Week 1: “I’m gonna f**k them up.”— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2022
Cynthia Frelund reported on the @AroundTheNFL podcast. pic.twitter.com/cT5hObeSEm
Frelund later addressed the quote on Tuesday (August 30), which she said was overblown.
"I shouldn't have shared a private conversation, although I stand by the fact that I'm pro-Baker. I hope he succeeds. I hope he has a great career in Carolina," Frelund said while appearing on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.
"In fairness, like, as a woman, especially in the media, I would like for him to beat his old team for a lot of reasons, but not the least of which is it feels like a poetic story," she added. "You see a lot of athletes face their former teams and they're like, 'go show them that they were wrong.' Get out there and be positive."
Fredlund also claimed that she initially told Mayfield to "go f*** them up" herself, but intended for it as a broader meaning for the 2022 NFL season.
Baker Mayfield's "We're gonna f**k them up" comment has gone viral.— Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) August 30, 2022
Baker said that to @cfrelund , who joined the show this morning to clarify exactly what happened and why it's being overblown #Brownshttps://t.co/bor1E1wvki pic.twitter.com/qvmPr2jnwG
On August 22, Mayfield was initially announced as the Panthers' starting quarterback for their Week 1 matchup against the Browns on September 11.
"When we started this process, we were looking at three things," said head coach Matt Rhule in a news release shared on the team's official website. "Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That's been our focus all along.
"Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time."
Mayfield -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- was competing with Sam Darnold -- the No. 3 overall pick in the same draft class -- for the starting job since being acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Browns in July.
Mayfield has a 29-30 QB record as a starter, which includes a 6-8 record in 2021 during three seasons in Cleveland.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for a career-low 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as 13 interceptions last season.
Mayfield requested a trade amid away from Cleveland initial reports that the Browns were trying to and eventually acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.
Cleveland was initially reported to be out of consideration for Watson and denied Mayfield's request publicly before eventually reaching an agreement with Houston to acquire Watson days later.
Watson is currently facing an 11-game suspension violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women all of which is reported to have taken place during massage sessions in the Houston area between March 2020 and March 2021 during his tenure with the Texans.